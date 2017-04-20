WATCH: Chris Wondolowski’s Balletic Whiff Highlights The Beauty Of Entropy

Oh, Wondo. Wondo, Wondo, Wondo.

San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski, who inexplicably is still seen as a strong attacking option for the USMNT, committed this lovely little pratfall last night against the Revs.

Roughly 20 minutes into the match, San Jose was pushing a quick counterattack. The ball was crossed long from the flank and Wondo, charging on toward goal, was in prime position to collect the ball and one-time it at the far post to take the lead.

Instead, he did this. Not only did he miss the pass, he accentuated the whiff by doing this jaunty little hop and then crashing dramatically over the touchline.

Honestly though, it’s kind of spectacular. You could train for years to do this kind of maneuver as a stunt double or circus performer and not quite nail it. Wondo just ups and does it. Like it’s nothing. It’s beautiful and terrible to behold.

The miss ended up being the highlight of the match as New England and San Jose played out to a dire 0-0 draw.