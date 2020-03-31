The Best Book Covers of March 2020

From Nicole Caputo’s glittering design for Godshot to Laywan Kwan’s eye-catching take on Companions, the eight book covers below were our favorite of March. These gorgeous designs successfully intrigued us, encouraging us to learn more about each title.

If you want to view even more stunning designs, you can check out our list of the best book covers of 2019. We also recommend visiting both Spine Magazine’s and The Casual Optimist’s websites, as they introduced us to some of our favorite covers this month.



Anna K by Jenny Lee

Design by Erin Fitzsimmons, photograph by Gustavo Marx





Godshot by Chelsea Bieker

Design by Nicole Caputo





Companions by Katie M. Flynn

Design by Laywan Kwan





Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn

Design by Rodrigo Corral, art by Matt Buck, lettering by Na Kim





Ledger by Jane Hirschfield

Design by John Gall





Actress by Anne Enright

Design by Evan Gaffney





Days of Distraction by Alexandra Chang

Design by Allison Saltzman, art by gg





The World According to Physics by Jim Al-Khalili

Design by Chris Ferrante

