"Weird Al" Yankovic Wrote a Song about Last Night's Debate: "America Is Doomed, the Musical"

What’s there left to say about last night’s debate? It was an absolute disaster that hammered home how thoroughly dissolute and diminished America is at the moment. It sucked, it hurt to watch, it hurt to listen to, and there’s nothing more to say than that.

Fortunately there’s more to sing, though. At least if you’re “Weird Al” Yankovic.

America’s greatest national treasure teamed up with the Gregory Brothers and, uh, the New York Times to whip out “America is Doomed, the Musical,” a banger of a song about last night’s debate. Al clearly would’ve been a better moderator than the meek, timid Chris Wallace, who couldn’t keep the debate on track for even a few seconds at a time. And an added benefit to Al moderating the thing would be that even the most hopeless Trump supporters would turn on Donald the first time he yelled at the universally beloved, endlessly lovable “Weird Al.” Because nobody can tolerate “Weird Al” disrespect.

Here’s the link to the video, which is exclusively up at the Times website right now. If it ever winds up on their YouTube page we’ll go ahead and embed the thing, too.

Yes, politics and the election are utterly dismal, but it’s always good to see and hear “Weird Al.”