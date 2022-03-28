Watch the Trailer for A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3

A Black Lady Sketch Show doesn’t return to HBO until the end of next week (Friday, April 8, to be specific), but you can get a quick peek at the third season right now. HBO released a new trailer for the Emmy-winning comedy earlier today, and it looks as surreal as ever.

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 stars creator and writer Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. They’ll be joined by dozens of guest stars—seriously, over 40 celebrities will be popping up across this season’s six episodes. Guests include Ava DuVernay, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Wayne Brady, Jemele Hill, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Jay Pharoah, and literally over 30 other people you’ll probably recognize. If previous seasons are any indication, these guests won’t just be quick cameos without much of a point, but notable parts of whatever sketches they’re in. They’ll also probably be pretty funny, which, y’know, is the most important thing about a sketch comedy show, anyway.

If you haven’t caught the first two seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show, you can go watch ‘em right now on HBO Max. And if you’re a fan of Abbott Elementary, the first season’s cast includes Quinta Brunson, the creator and star of that sitcom. It’s a bummer her time was up after one season, but Thede and Co. were just as great in Season 2. The third season launches on HBO and HBO Max on Friday, April 8, at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT; you can find that trailer and a poster below.