A Black Lady Sketch Show Renewed for Fourth Season

We’re due some good news, and today it’s come in the form of HBO’s renewal of A Black Lady Sketch Show for a fourth season. The Emmy Award-winning comedy’s third season just concluded on May 13.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO. We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show,” multi-hyphenate show creator Robin Thede (also showrunner, executive producer, writer, and star) says of the news. Between A Black Lady Sketch Show, Barry, Los Espookys, and Somebody Somewhere, HBO is quickly proving itself one of the most reliable platforms for original comedy programming.

A Black Lady Sketch Show stars Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black (who Paste contributor Adesola Thomas interviewed back in 2021), and Skye Townsend, and this season included such celebrity guests as Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, Vanessa Williams, and Lance Reddick.

Here’s to Season 4 and even more hilarious cameos.