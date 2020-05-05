Adult Swim and Second Life Are Holding a Virtual Premiere for The Shivering Truth's Second Season

Adult Swim’s The Shivering Truth returns with its second season this weekend, and the premiere is being held in the most unlikely of places: within Second Life.

Remember Second Life? Okay, good.

This will be the first event to ever support live streaming within Second Life, through the new Second Life Viewer. This tool will enable real live broadcasts to virtual audiences, which sounds like an extremely timely idea right now, given that I haven’t left my house in like two months. Adult Swim gets the first crack at this neat little application, and will be using it to unveil two episodes of the new season of Vernon Chatman’s surreal stop-motion sketch show.

Here’s what you have to do to watch it.

First off, login to Second Life. If you aren’t already a member, use this special Adult Swim promo link to download it.

If you’re already a member, update your version of the program with this special viewer. You won’t be able to watch the show without it.

Once you’ve got that all set up, make sure you’re at your computer by 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 8, and then click this link to enter the virtual venue. Even though this exists solely in the magical netherrealm of cyberspace, this is still a limited seating situation—once that virtual venue fills up, nobody else will be allowed in. So if you’re really determined to catch this, make sure you’re there as close to 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT as possible.

The screening starts at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT, and will show two episodes from season one and two episodes from season two. If you miss it at 7, don’t worry—the program will repeat every hour until midnight ET. And then those of us without a Second Life can catch the regular premiere of The Shivering Truth on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 10, at midnight.

Expect some cool Second Life merch, like in-world clothing and toys, at the event, too.

This virtual viewer sounds like it’ll open up a lot of new possibilities within Second Life, and it makes sense that Adult Swim would be the ones to break it in. You can check out a preview below.