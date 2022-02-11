Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Trailer for Ali Wong’s New Special Don Wong

As Valentine’s Day fast approaches, so does comedian Ali Wong’s third Netflix special, Don Wong, which was filmed in November 2021 but comes out on February 14. The streaming giant has released a trailer for the hour-long set, with a behind-the-scenes look at Wong’s preparation for the special.

The Always Be My Maybe star flaunts her pre-show outfit in the clip—including some very snazzy self-decorated crocs—before glamming up for the taping of Don Wong. “I’m not very good at being a diva,” she jokes in her dressing room.

The sweetest moments from the trailer are the interviews with excited fans of hers at The Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, showing off their Wong-inspired outfits and gushing about the comedian. One quartet of women sport cheetah print and red glasses, mimicking Wong’s iconic look in her acclaimed 2018 special Hard Knock Wife.

Don Wong was directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Don’t Trust the B—— in Apartment 23, Young Rock) and executive produced by Wong, Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich and Corey Deckler.

Watch the behind-the-scenes trailer for Don Wong below.