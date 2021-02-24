The Amber Ruffin Show Gets a Two Week Run on NBC

The Amber Ruffin Show is finally making the move to NBC—at least for the next two Fridays. The Peacock series takes a two-week vacation to broadcast TV, with the Feb. 26 and March 5 episodes airing on NBC at 1:30 a.m. ET. A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the show that normally fills that timeslot, usually airs reruns on Fridays, so it only makes sense to rearrange that late night furniture a bit and give Ruffin’s show wider exposure.

If you haven’t seen The Amber Ruffin Show yet, you should definitely check it out. The half-hour series lets Ruffin (who was recently named to the TIME100 Next list) expand on the great stuff she does on Late Night with Seth Meyers, with a silly, charming, and often surreal take on issues both light and heavy. It doesn’t have interviews or musical performances, instead focusing entirely on comedy, basically turning it into a sketch show that just happens to have a desk as its main focus. Ruffin’s a smart writer and an adorable performer, and along with its short running time, that helps make every episode just fly by.

I have no idea how many new viewers will catch on to the show by a couple of random 1:30 a.m. airings. Broadcast networks will have a larger potential audience than a streamer, especially one like Peacock, whose subscriber base isn’t that sizable yet. Late night obviously cuts into that potential viewer size, though, especially the deep late night when these episodes will air. If you still have cable and use a DVR, you can at least set ‘em in advance if you’ve been interested in giving the show a try.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh’s second season continues in the time slot the rest of the week. Again, Friday is its rerun night, so swapping that out with a similar late night show that has a solid amount of buzz but is on a streamer that’s still establishing itself makes a lot of sense. Hopefully this two week experiment becomes the new normal.