Netflix Cancels Sketch Comedy Show Astronomy Club After One Season

Astronomy Club, the hilarious sketch comedy show created by the troupe of the same name, won’t be getting a second season at Netflix. The group’s official Twitter account revealed the cancellation yesterday.

Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @netflix. Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future https://t.co/1yOtbBZQou — Astronomy Club (@ClubAstronomy) June 3, 2020

UCB’s first all-black house team formed in 2014; they produced a digital-only series for Comedy Central in 2018, before getting a deal with Netflix for six half-hour episodes that debuted in December 2019. In her review of the series, Paste’s LaToya Ferguson called Astronomy Club a “delightful” show that “adds more ammo to the argument that it’s a pretty great time to be a fan of sketch comedy.”

The launch of the Netflix show was the third of three high-profile sketch comedy shows from black creators to premiere in 2019; HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show was renewed for a second season, and IFC’s Sherman’s Showcase is returning this month with a Juneteenth special. Hopefully Astronomy Club will catch on with another network or streamer, just like another prematurely cancelled Netflix show, Tuca & Bertie. Hey, Adult Swim, maybe it’s time to call up the Club?

The six episodes from Astronomy Club’s lone Netflix season are still streaming there, of course. This would be a good time to go check ‘em out.