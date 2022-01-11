Aziz Ansari's New Netflix Stand-up Special Comes Out on Jan. 25

Aziz Ansari’s next stand-up special, Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian, will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 25, the streamer announced today. Filmed as a surprise gig in New York last month, the new special will be Ansari’s first since 2019’s Right Now, which was a disappointing misfire released in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations in early 2018. Little has been revealed about the new special beyond a poster, which you can see below. Based on the font and the photo and the name, it seems clear he’s aiming for the kind of intimate nightclub vibe stand-up was known for in the ‘60s, which is a far cry from his 2015 special Live at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be interesting to see if Ansari continues the political bothsidesism that he espoused in Right Now, and how the pandemic has impacted his comedy.

If you can’t wait until Jan. 25 to find out, you can perhaps catch him at a venue near you in the next few weeks. Ansari’s Last Minute Tour has five dates left in Denver, Chicago, DC, and New York; you can find those below, too. You’ll probably want to wear a mask, of course, and I’m assuming there’s a great chance these shows will get canned due to the omicron outbreak.

January

15 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre (two shows)

20 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre (sold out)

21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem (sold out)

24 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden