The Best Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes

While the biggest news out of yesterday may have been President Biden’s inauguration, the best news of the day was undoubtedly Bernie Sanders.

Bernie ended up going viral for a number of reasons yesterday, which either points to how much we all adore our favorite socialist grandpa or how bored we all are. His coat, which was the same one featured in a meme that took off last year, was heralded as a fashion statement. His mittens, gifted to him by a local (to him) Vermont teacher, warmed the hearts of folks who saw the story of them spread yesterday. There’s also a fancam.

bernie mittens fancam pic.twitter.com/AIckq0am9N — pubic figure (@Shakira0fficiaI) January 20, 2021

And of course there's the still of Bernie sitting, arms and legs crossed, that launched a million memes, proving once again that the combination of Photoshop and Twitter is the best curse.

Here are some of our favorites:

Eternal Sanders of the Spotless Mind pic.twitter.com/JwPkUcdtNB — avital ash (@avitalash) January 20, 2021

me too, Bernie, me too pic.twitter.com/g3HHTncPMB — Tax Entity Kennedy (@kennedytcooper) January 21, 2021

Did I do the meme right? pic.twitter.com/P4xaVk5DwX — Jamps finally finished his manga and is tired (@Jampolinski) January 20, 2021

I made this Bernie sitting meme to contribute to the cause pic.twitter.com/kvHADLRFJI — DJ-KIMchi (@djjkim) January 20, 2021

E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021

We would like to get in on the fun. pic.twitter.com/z2CTqU8qwZ — Lesser Matters (@lessermatters_) January 20, 2021

Dunno if anyone has made this one yet but here you go pic.twitter.com/WLjqqf7JqG — Jason Major (@JPMajor) January 21, 2021

Now that Biden is president we finally have a new Tojo Clan chairman pic.twitter.com/o8EGcBBhb9 — Jon Riesenbach (@moriyoshijon) January 20, 2021

WHO IS MAKING THESE BERNIE MEMES pic.twitter.com/v4Edq5tac8 — mauri (@plasticleon) January 21, 2021

This the best one fr pic.twitter.com/fI8PmOkwhx — I'm not from here. I'm imported. (@QueenieReen) January 21, 2021