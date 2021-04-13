Watch the Trailer for Clickbait Sasquatch Mockumentary 15 Things You Didn't Know About Bigfoot

Next week will see the release of another quasi-cryptozoology docuseries in the form of Hulu’s Sasquatch, so now seems like the perfect time to check out the trailer for a rather more farcical take on some of the same territory, 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot. This is a feature-length mockumentary from Atlanta-area comedian, editor and filmmaker Zach Lamplugh, with a full title that makes its satire of internet clickbait journalism plain: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot (#1 Will Blow Your Mind!). The official synopsis is as follows:

15 THINGS follows millennial vlogger Brian (Brian Emond) who works at a glossy clickbait news site. Recently passed over for a promotion, Brian is assigned to go to the mountains of North Georgia to produce a piece about the search for Bigfoot, guided by cryptid-rockstar Jeffrey (Jeffrey Stephenson). Brian initially thinks Jeffrey is a crackpot, but after they experience a mysterious sighting, he starts to think he actually might have the story of a lifetime.

The trailer makes it clear that Bigfoot is just the tip of the iceberg, as the pair appear to get swept up in a Deliverance-style backwoods game of drug-smuggling cat and mouse. The film has actually been around for a while, but is only now getting to its first widespread VOD release—it started playing at festivals in 2019, but that was under its original title, The Vice Guide to Bigfoot, which more directly parodied Vice as a news organization. The changed name, along with the lack of any overt reference to Vice in the recut trailer, makes us think that this element of the parody may have been cut from the version that is now being released on VOD on May 7, 2021.

Zach Lamplugh is a writer and editor who has worked on several Adult Swim series, including Squidbillies and Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell. The film, meanwhile, looks to be striking a tone somewhere between the mockumentaries of Christopher Guest and DIY, handheld horror films such as Creep. In particular, we appreciate the way they seem to be parodying the charlatans of TV ghost-hunting and cryptid-hunting programs such as Ghost Adventures or Finding Bigfoot, as this genre of television really can’t die enough deaths to suit us.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Bigfoot hits VOD platforms everywhere on May 7. Check out the full trailer below.