Watch an Exclusive Trailer for Chad & JT Go Deep

Chad Kroeger and JT Parr, infamous for their viral videos from local city council meetings, are launching their own show on Netflix later this month. Chad & JT Go Deep hits the streamer on August 23, and follows the two SoCal natives and committed activists as they try to make the world a better place (and also get invited to Zedd’s rager in Vegas).

If you aren’t familiar with Chad and JT, here’s what you need to know. They built up a pretty big online following with their prankish city council meeting videos, which landed them appearances on Howard Stern, Ellen, Jesse (ugh) Watters, and various other legacy media institutions that didn’t always know what to make of them. Like Nathan Fielder and Sacha Baron Cohen, they’re pretty much always in character whenever they’re on camera, and as natural as their surfer bro banter might seem, don’t forget that these are characters. Chad and JT aren’t even their real names; Tom Allen (who you might recognize as Mitch the Beignet Guy from that excellent episode of Barry) stole the name of Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger, whereas JT Parr goes by John Parr in real life (and no, he did not sing “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion).”

As you’ll see in the trailer below, in Chad & JT Go Deep their passion for activism backfires and gets them “cancelled,” which means they have to work even harder to improve the world and clear their name in the process. Or something. It looks like the show will blend together a loose story and the kind of silly business the two are known for, straddling the line between fiction and nonfiction the way so many great recent comedies have. Given the high amount of awkwardness inherent in Kroeger and Parr’s act, it’s no surprise that Go Deep is executive produced by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, along with their longtime collaborator Dave Kneebone.

Check out the trailer for Chad & JT Go Deep below, and keep an eye on Netflix for its release on August 23.