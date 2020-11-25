Roy Wood Jr. Hosts Comedy Central's 31 More Days of Being Home for the Holidays

Comedy Central’s annual month of Christmas specials, 31 More Days of Being Home for the Holidays, returns this December, only now with a pandemic-era twist. Stand-up comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will be hosting “live” from a sealed, germ-free, and thoroughly socially distant protective bubble, popping up in bumpers and other interstitial sketches throughout the month. So between all the movie marathons, new comedy specials, and holiday episodes of old sitcoms you’ll see Wood Jr. hanging out in his snow globe-like bubble, wearing his Christmas pajamas and doing whatever else one does during the holiday season when they’re avoiding all human contact during a deadly pandemic. Don’t take our word for it, though—here’s Roy Wood Jr. himself, with a brief taste of what to expect during 31 More Days of Being Home for the Holidays.

We really want to see what happens when he touches that magical snow globe.

If you’re tired of endless Hallmark movies, Andy Williams reruns, and that annual A Christmas Story marathon, feel free to join Roy Wood Jr. in his bubble for 31 More Days of Being Home for the Holidays on Comedy Central.