MTV's Clone High Set to Be Cloned into a New Series

A day after resurrecting Beavis and Butt-Head, MTV has announced that another one of its old cartoons will be coming back from the dead. Clone High, which only lasted for a single season in 2002, but developed a cult following that has kept its memory alive, will be getting cloned into a new series. Creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller—who went on to make The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Fox’s The Last Man on Earth—and Bill Lawrence (of Scrubs and Cougartown) will produce. Erica Rivinoja, who wrote on the original series, and later worked on the movies Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2, Girls Trip and The Addams Family, will serve as showrunner, and will co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller.

Clone High is about a high school for teenaged clones of major historical figures. The original’s main cast included Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, and an Abraham Lincoln voiced by Will Forte. Multiple Scrubs cast members were also in the voice cast, including Donald Faison, Christa Miller and Neil Flynn. A press release says the new series will have the same premise, and mentions Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc and JFK, but doesn’t say anything about the voice talent for the revival.

One character from the original series who isn’t mentioned in the press release is Gandhi. Gandhi’s teen clone was portrayed as a hard partying wildman, and was voiced by Michael McDonald—the former Mad TV star, not the greatest blue-eyed soul singer of all time. This depiction caused a large controversy in India, which Lord and Miller later said contributed to the show’s cancellation after only one season.

There’s no word on when the new series will air. Presumably it will air on MTV once more, although with the Beavis and Butt-Head revival and the upcoming Daria spinoff Jodie both jumping from MTV to its corporate sister Comedy Central, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Clone High switched channels, too. Keep tuned for more info.