Daniel Sloss Announces U.S. Tour for His Newest Show Daniel Sloss: Hubris

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is expanding his tour to the U.S., traveling to 28 cities to perform his newest show Daniel Sloss: Hubris. Tickets go on sale Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Sloss began his worldwide tour for the show on Aug. 15 in the UK, and will begin his U.S. tour on Oct. 13. The Australian tour for Daniel Sloss: Hubris was announced in April, however dates remain unknown as the tour continues to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. For the full list of tour dates and ticket information, you can visit Sloss’ website here.
This is Sloss’ first tour since 2018, after his premiere of Daniel Sloss: X. The comedian performed in 40 countries and released an HBO special for the show in 2019. Sloss also has two Netflix specials which premiered in 2018, Daniel Sloss: Jigsaw and Daniel Sloss: Dark.
Daniel Sloss: X notably addressed the #MeToo movement and highlighted modern takes on masculinity just a year after the beginning of the movement in 2017. His stand-up performance offered constructive criticism in a fresh and entertaining way, and successfully walked the line of being both humorous and insightful. With his newest show on the way, it will be interesting to see what kind of content Sloss includes given the past few years we have had.
Here is a list of the U.S. tour dates for Daniel Sloss: Hubris:
October
13 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre
17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
22 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
24 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Performing Arts
November
2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
5 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
6 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
9 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum
11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
12 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre
13 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum
16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
18 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
19 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic
20 – Houston, TX @ Revolution Music Center
21 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore at Harrah’s