Daniel Sloss Announces U.S. Tour for His Newest Show Daniel Sloss: Hubris

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss is expanding his tour to the U.S., traveling to 28 cities to perform his newest show Daniel Sloss: Hubris. Tickets go on sale Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sloss began his worldwide tour for the show on Aug. 15 in the UK, and will begin his U.S. tour on Oct. 13. The Australian tour for Daniel Sloss: Hubris was announced in April, however dates remain unknown as the tour continues to be rescheduled due to the pandemic. For the full list of tour dates and ticket information, you can visit Sloss’ website here.

This is Sloss’ first tour since 2018, after his premiere of Daniel Sloss: X. The comedian performed in 40 countries and released an HBO special for the show in 2019. Sloss also has two Netflix specials which premiered in 2018, Daniel Sloss: Jigsaw and Daniel Sloss: Dark.

Daniel Sloss: X notably addressed the #MeToo movement and highlighted modern takes on masculinity just a year after the beginning of the movement in 2017. His stand-up performance offered constructive criticism in a fresh and entertaining way, and successfully walked the line of being both humorous and insightful. With his newest show on the way, it will be interesting to see what kind of content Sloss includes given the past few years we have had.

Here is a list of the U.S. tour dates for Daniel Sloss: Hubris:

October

13 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

14 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theatre

17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

22 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

23 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

24 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Performing Arts

November

2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe

3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

4 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

5 – Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre

6 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

9 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12 – Portland, OR @ Newmark Theatre

13 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum

16 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

18 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

19 – Dallas, TX @ The Majestic

20 – Houston, TX @ Revolution Music Center

21 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore at Harrah’s