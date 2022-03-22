David Spade Announces His First Netflix Stand-Up Special, Nothing Personal

Saturday Night Live alum David Spade is joining the ever-growing list of comedians with Netflix original stand-up specials. Nothing Personal (a nod to Spade’s signature sarcasm) is set to premiere on the streaming platform next month on April 26.

Spade has worked with Netflix in the past a good few times. He’s appeared in the Netflix original movies The Wrong Missy and The Do-Over, as well as co-hosted The Netflix Afterparty with Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

Nothing Personal was taped at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis and directed by Ryan Polito (Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid, Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive). Executive producers include Spade, Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray, and John Irwin. As per a Netflix press release, Spade spends the hour joking about everything from “his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs.”

Is this enough to keep you satisfied after Netflix’s vow to crack down on password sharing? IS IT??

