The Funniest Donald Trump "Person Woman Man Camera TV" Tweets

I don’t know if this even needs an intro, but if you somehow missed it, our president did a dumb and embarrassing thing. It’s nuts.

So yeah, Trump proved that he's totally there, mentally, in a Fox News interview by revealing some of the harder questions on the cognitive test he's been bragging about. He basically turned it into a game of I Spy, naming off stuff directly in front of his face:

Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

I am confident with this man leading our country.

We stopped doing tweet galleries about specific Trump idiocies long ago, because putting those things together could honestly be a full-time job. Still, this is such a special breed of idiocy that it probably needs to be commemorated. When the book is written about the Trump era “person woman man camera TV” is almost definitely guaranteed to be a chapter title.

So hey: let's look at 'em. Let's look at the funniest tweets about this latest bit of depressing, inexcusable, bleakly hilarious Trump nonsense.

And you may tell yourself

This is not my beautiful person

And you may tell yourself

This is not my beautiful woman

And you may tell yourself

This is not my beautiful man

And you may tell yourself

This is not my beautiful camera

And you may tell yourself

This is not my beautifultv — James Fritz (@fritzisdead) July 23, 2020

Good night person.

Good night man.

Good night woman jumping over the moon.

Good night camera.

Good night TV with the red balloon. — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) July 23, 2020

FDR: "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."

JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country."

DJT: "Person, woman, man, camera, TV." — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) July 23, 2020

in america, first you get the person, then you get the woman, then you get the man, then you get the camera, then you get the tv pic.twitter.com/EFuyv7F3Lf — Dang Laser (@youranalogbuddy) July 23, 2020

"Person, woman, man, camera, tv" sounds like the drunken eureka moment when porn was invented. — Jesse Case (@jessecase) July 23, 2020

My absolute favorite thing about “person, man, woman,...” clip is Trump pretending he's recalling the actual 5 words from the test, to show off how great his memory is, when he's obviously just naming 5 things he sees in front of him. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 23, 2020

"Person.

Woman.

Man.

Camera.

TV."



That was the code. It was time for Ghislaine Maxwell to have her "accident." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 23, 2020

I'm not gonna do it but you could photoshop person woman man camera television or whatever onto the big screens in Stop Making Sense — Cullen Crawford (@HelloCullen) July 23, 2020

"Grab every Person, Woman, Man by the pussy" — Lizz "Disgusting, F**king bitch" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) July 23, 2020

Just realized why Trump specifically chose the words "Person, Man, Woman, Camera, TV" as the example for what he was asked on his cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/sPbkMqYpLy — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) July 23, 2020

Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV: The Bob Crane Story — Matt Goldich (@MattGoldich) July 23, 2020

Me on my deathbed 'person woman man camera tv.' — Desi (@DesiJed) July 23, 2020

2016: I alone can fix it.



2020: I can walk, I can drink water, I can remember five things. — Andy Daly (@TVsAndyDaly) July 23, 2020

Person, woman, man, camera, TV is Daft Punk's unreleased fourth verse on Harder Better Faster Stronger — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) July 23, 2020

It's funny because "person man woman camera TV" are absolutely the five constants in Donald Trump's brain at any moment. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) July 23, 2020

"Person Woman Man Camera TV" sounds like a collab between Ang Lee and Atom Egoyan. — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) July 23, 2020

Person, Woman, Man, Cicero, Lipschitz — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) July 23, 2020

talking to a number of midwestern diner voters who have told me the crucial issue in this election is mr trump's identification of person, woman, man, camera, TV in that order from memory. — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) July 23, 2020

Damn it Twitter!



Do you know how enjoyable it would have been to hear how Qanon deciphered the code of 'Person-Woman-Man-Camera-TV”



I demand a refund!#PersonWomanManCameraTVhttps://t.co/ZqxjJ00fUr — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 23, 2020

One Perfect Shot

PERSON, WOMAN, MAN, CAMERA, TV- 2020 pic.twitter.com/5kmGIHwEj6 — Phyllis Nagy (@PhyllisNagy) July 23, 2020

About to go to bed praying that the nuclear launch code isn't "Person Woman Man Camera TV" — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) July 23, 2020

BREAKING: The person, woman, man, camera, and TV have all endorsed Joe Biden for President. — Hot Medic (@anthonycwalker) July 23, 2020

In the end, aren't we all just 'person woman man camera TV' — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 23, 2020

these are the saddest of possible words

person woman man camera tv

trio of bear cubs and fleeter than birds

person woman man camera tv — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 23, 2020

Woman person man camera man tv. See? I can't do it! He's a genius! — Brendon Small (@_Brendonsmall) July 23, 2020