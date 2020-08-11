The Funniest Tweets about Biden's VP Search

It’s official: Senator Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate. The announcement was made earlier today amid a flurry of speculation (and only two days after pro wrestler James “Kamala” Harris sadly passed away at the age of 70). The tweets making fun of the whole process were running hot and fast for days before the final word came down, and only picked up the pace once it was known for sure that Harris was the nominee. We’ve sorted through ‘em all to find the best of the bunch. Here they are: the funniest tweets about Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris to be his vice-president.

Mr. Peanut is frantically trying to age himself up to 35 in time for Biden to announce him as VP pick — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 11, 2020

if i wanted to wait this long for a man to name a woman, i'd read any screenplay written by a man — Cara Weinberger (@caraweinberger) August 11, 2020

all I know about Biden's VP pick is that he could personally invite each never-Trumper to be on the ticket with him and we'd still get articles like "Yes I'm Joe Biden's VP But Here's Why I Still Can't Vote For Him" — maura quint (@behindyourback) August 11, 2020

no one mentions this but the weirdest thing about being in your mid-30s is being vetted by the Joe Biden campaign — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) August 11, 2020

I swear to God, if Biden picks someone and she turns out to be a cake I am going to be so pissed off — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) August 11, 2020

Looks like I can finally announce this! I've been working with Biden's team on something really fun: At midnight, I'll reveal who I think his VP pick will be, and if I'm wrong he'll murder me on Instagram Live. — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) August 11, 2020

oh no biden got trapped in a closet with a mop and just named it vp. this isn't good — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 11, 2020

Biden VP pick is the boston dynamics robot dog that absolutely wants to kill us all????? — Caitlin (@caithuls) August 11, 2020

Someone tweeted a contextless “fuck this shit” and I immediately checked to see who Biden picked. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) August 11, 2020

NEW: Biden's VP pick is NOT Southern author Flannery O'Connor, per Dem sources. She has been dead 56 years — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) August 11, 2020

I feel like Biden hasn't announced his running mate yet because his advisors keep having to talk him out of picking someone named Smooth Lou or Little Ronnie who he met once 40 years ago. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) August 11, 2020

Biden has a VP pick reveal party, they cut into the cake and it's… green? No one is sure what it means, but we all smile and pass the cake around. — ianabramson (@ianabramson) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden has finally finished tasting each candidate's signature dish — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) August 11, 2020

Keep in mind Biden's VP will be responsible for asking Mike Pence on live TV if they need a chaperone. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) August 11, 2020

Biden's gonna do that thing Time Magazine did and make a kinda reflective surface his VIP so that we all can be part of the campaign — Big Novelty Gone Fishin' Sign (@ItsDanSheehan) August 11, 2020

Biden has chosen his VP: Five teenagers each assigned a robotic dinosaur that come together to assemble a Megazord (the inidividual Dino's are called zords) and that inefficient manlike robot piloted by five teens is the VP. Biden will communicate as smoke in a tube. — ianabramson (@ianabramson) August 11, 2020

biden/thee stallion 2020 — my pal andy (@andylevy) August 11, 2020