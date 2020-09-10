The Eric Andre Show Returns to Adult Swim in October

Although he may not be replacing Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show, The Eric Andre Show Season 5 will return to Adult Swim on Oct. 25 at midnight ET. With Season 4 concluding in 2016, this premiere date has been highly anticipated amongst Eric Andre and Adult Swim fans alike.

According to a press release, co-host Hannibal Buress “quits” the show and is replaced by Filipe Esparza. To top it off, Hannibal’s clone Blannibal is born. Season 5 will feature Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Luis Guzman, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, Jai Rodriguez, Omarion, and more.

View Adult Swim’s original announcement via Instagram below.