The Eric Andre Show Returns to Adult Swim in October

Although he may not be replacing Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show, The Eric Andre Show Season 5 will return to Adult Swim on Oct. 25 at midnight ET. With Season 4 concluding in 2016, this premiere date has been highly anticipated amongst Eric Andre and Adult Swim fans alike.
According to a press release, co-host Hannibal Buress “quits” the show and is replaced by Filipe Esparza. To top it off, Hannibal’s clone Blannibal is born. Season 5 will feature Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Luis Guzman, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, Jai Rodriguez, Omarion, and more.
View Adult Swim’s original announcement via Instagram below.
Strap in, shave your head, your ass, and the thin membrane separating your skull from your brain. The Eric Andre Show returns October 25 at midnight on #adultswim @ericfuckingandre
