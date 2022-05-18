Adult Swim Announces Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show and a Whole Host of Celebrity Guests

Few entertainers are as consistently surprising and downright strange as Eric Andre. The comedian’s eponymous talk show embodies that off-the-rails quality; Andre disturbs his celebrity guests and regular folks alike with fake vomit, a cyclops character, and all sorts of surreal stunts. We’re in store for more oddities, as the The Eric Andre Show is returning to Adult Swim (and finding a new home at HBO Max) for Season 6 in 2023.

While that may be quite the wait, we’ve at least got a partial guest list to keep us sated: Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, and Lil Yachty are all slated to appear, for a start.

“Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” Andre said in a press release.

And, as always, he’s sporting a new look for the season. According to the same press release, Andre will be “ripped, oiled up, tanned and ponytailed” for the new episodes. Sounds like he’d fit in at WrestleMania.

The Eric Andre Show is now a decade old, having originally premiered in 2012. One worry for the coming season may be that surely celebrities, or at least their publicists, know who Andre is at this point. They’re aware that he’s no benign talk show host, coached to let them promote whatever project is on the horizon. He’s facing the same issue as Sacha Baron Cohen with his recognizable Borat character, a problem that Baron Cohen dealt with creatively in Borat 2 by donning new disguises. While the initial shock value may be gone, Andre and his team of writers are more than up to the task of keeping guests and viewers on their toes.

Another notable change is Hannibal Buress’ absence from his co-hosting duties. He left before Season 5, with Felipe Esparza, Lakeith Stanfield, and James Hazley stepping in as temporary replacements. No word yet on if Andre is getting a new co-host, or just going solo.

This season is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who’s worked on the show before, and Jeff Tremaine, the director and producer of all the Jackass movies. The pair previously worked together on Andre’s hidden camera movie Bad Trip, which Sakurai directed and Tremaine produced. With Tremaine on board for this new season, we can expect plenty more ridiculous hijinks. The Eric Andre Show is produced by Abso Lutely Productions, and Andre serves as an executive producer alongside Sakurai, Dan Curry, Mike Rosenstein and Dave Kneebone.

And hey, while you wait for 2023 to roll around, why not check out our 2020 interview with Andre?