Watch the Three Busy Debras Hack into the Mainframe in an Exclusive Clip from Season 2

It’s getting down to crunch time, folks. T-minus three days (and change) until Season 2 of Three Busy Debras premieres on Adult Swim. Break out your walkie talkies and ski masks, because the Debras are going into heist mode (decked out white catsuits, naturally) in an exclusive clip from “Milk Drought,” the first episode of the show’s second season.

The new season of Three Busy Debras comes to Adult Swim at midnight this Sunday, April 24, and will be available the next day on HBO Max (where you can currently catch up on the first season). The trio of Debras (played by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha) return to their eerily perfect town of Lemoncurd for another round of bizarre adventures. Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha serve as executive producers for the series, as well as Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions and Anna Dokoza (who directs the series, too). The show is also produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc.

As the stars divulged in their recent interview with Paste, they went all-out for this latest season.

“Every first season of a show, you’re learning how to make the show, and I think everything about Season 2 is heightened—the writing, the visuals, all that kind of stuff. The violence is turned up, everything is turned up, emotions are turned up—interpersonal conflict, relationships with each other as a trio within the show,” Jouhari said.

Check out the exclusive clip from “Milk Drought,” the first episode of Three Busy Debras’ second season, below. And just in case you missed it, here’s our interview with Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha about the upcoming season.