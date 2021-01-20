The Funniest Inauguration Tweets

It’s official: Donald Trump is no longer our president. Joe Biden took the oath of office shortly before noon Eastern time today, at an inauguration that was understandably more low-key than usual due to the pandemic. Biden gave another fine, sturdy speech about restoring America and trying to unite us, and even though it was his day, he wasn’t really what grabbed most viewers’ attention. How could any president hope to steal the spotlight from Lady Gaga or Jennifer Lopez, who both sang songs from the podium? Or even Bernie Sanders, who was the runaway viral hit of the whole shindig, as you’ll see below. All along the Biden presidency has promised a return to normalcy, and if today’s tweets about the inauguration are any indication, that’s already underway, with a president who doesn’t go out there constantly making a fool of himself.

Anyway. Here are the funniest tweets about the 2020 presidential inauguration, written by some of the best and funniest minds on Twitter. Follow ‘em all, and see you here again in four years.

Only 12 hours until Republicans start attacking Biden for not curing Covid! — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) January 20, 2021

Can't believe that 4chan was wrong and President Trump didn't declare martial law and execute my grandchildren for laughing at me — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga sing “Shallow” and make Biden do the Bradley Cooper part it's what we need as a nation. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 20, 2021

fewer Chris Gaines jokes, more capital gains taxes, imo — The Daniel Jonestown Massacre (@alex_navarro) January 20, 2021

Can't believe Joe's getting sworn in on a Cheesecake Factory menu pic.twitter.com/9mQvAmxgzY — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 20, 2021

I love seeing Hunter Biden because I know every time he's on camera some MAGA loser's blood pressure spikes and that makes me feel good — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) January 20, 2021

They should let lady gaga pass one law before she leaves!! — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders rolling up in a 1997 toyota corolla, coffee cups spilling out of his car, grabbing a manila folder full of receipts and tossing a lozenge in his pocket before running to his seat exactly 1 second before the inaug — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

me at my first party post-pandemic pic.twitter.com/oYqoYQazfb — maura quint (@behindyourback) January 20, 2021

In Jewish yoga this pose is: waiting for my wife at Loehmann's pic.twitter.com/Qik7wsZ0ad — Chandra Steele (@ChanSteele) January 20, 2021

This is like watching The Oscars but with more people who should have been cancelled. — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) January 20, 2021

What's Kavanaugh wearing under his robe? Same thing he always wears. pic.twitter.com/QC6oDruDLS — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 20, 2021

hold on if we get a jewish president are they getting sworn in on the torah cuz you're gonna need two people to hold that bad boy — eli yudin (@eliyudin) January 20, 2021

I can't believe Mike Pence has seen Gaga live and I haven't — Drew Garland (@drew_garland) January 20, 2021

j lo fighting the urge to break into the extended 11:11 hex hector vocal remix version of waiting for tonight — Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021

The dipshit brigade really did squeeze in one final New Tone holy fuck https://t.co/GtDjwWIYpy — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) January 20, 2021

On the one hand, today is a huge exhale for the entire country. On the other, I'm glad this is the closest we get to dumb Royal Family shit — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 20, 2021

Me in high school at the mandatory pep rally when the speaker said “Everyone who's ready to have a good time get on your feet!" pic.twitter.com/GUSOvvj58Y — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) January 20, 2021

it is not sexist to talk about michelle's coat if we also give equal time to bernie's mittens — Alise Morales (@AliseNavidad) January 20, 2021

ok I get that it's a "peaceful transfer of VP power" but I think it's weird that kamala and mike pence are making out — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) January 20, 2021

This is like Christmas morning if Christmas was a morning where life just returned to a baseline of not being total miserable hell — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) January 20, 2021

As is tradition, Donald Trump left a note for the next President. pic.twitter.com/uJwSn0yoHr — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) January 20, 2021

I think we can finally report that Donald Trump was not, in fact, “good for comedy.” — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) January 20, 2021

One note I have for cable news coverage of the inauguration is perhaps consider shutting the fuck up more — Erin dude gotta go Ryan (@morninggloria) January 20, 2021

if the military band played a sea shanty it would really unify the nation — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) January 20, 2021

i want them to kiss so bad pic.twitter.com/zZbl246Jgm — Zoë Klar (@zoeklar) January 20, 2021