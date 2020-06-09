Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle Host New Series, “Call & Response”

Funny Or Die has announced a partnership with Blavity Inc, a digital media company that is “home to the largest network of brands specifically serving black millennials,” on a new independent series, “Call & Response.” The partnership, which will launch on Tuesday, June 16, was created with the intention of “responding to our time through discourse and laughter,” and will invite comedians, musicians, educators and more to discuss current moment. Hosted by Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle — the creators behind the Comedy Central TV show The New Negroes — the show will be live-streamed on Funny Or Die and Blavity’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch channels at 12 PST everyday.

Read the full press release below.

Last year, Funny Or Die partnered with creators Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle to produce the Comedy Central TV show The New Negroes. The show’s mission was to highlight, promote, and amplify talented Black voices — both new and established — in comedy, hip-hop, and culture.

Baron, Mike, and Funny Or Die believe this mission has always been important.

Starting Tuesday, June 16, we’ll be working with our brilliant colleagues at Blavity Inc., to launch a new, independent show, Call & Response, with the intention of responding to our time through discourse and laughter.

Each day, Baron and Mike will invite their favorite creators — comedians, musicians, actors, visual artists, novelists, educators, philosophers, and more — to riff on current events, explore ways to utilize the momentum, and speak about their respective professions, work, and struggles.

The show will be live-streamed on Funny Or Die’s and Blavity’s channels on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch everyday at 12 PST.