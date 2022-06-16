Gravity Falls Creator Tweets Hilarious Emails from Disney’s Standards & Practices Department

Just yesterday, the beloved Disney Channel cartoon Gravity Falls turned 10. Fans of the show got to reminiscing (including former Paste intern Mik Deitz), as did its creator, Alex Hirsch. Hirsch tweeted memorable songs and sketches from the show, which broke the Disney cartoon mold by embracing spookier and, as Mik writes, “genuinely disturbing moments,” as it followed the supernatural adventures of siblings Mabel (Kristen Schaal) and Dipper (Jason Ritter) Pines in Gravity Falls, Oregon. While making the show, Hirsch apparently got plenty of flack from the standards and practices department at Disney, because why would an entertainment conglomerate dare to have a sense of humor?

“One last treat,” Hirsch tweeted. “Ever curious about the fights I had with the censors on Gravity Falls? I probably shouldn’t share this buttttt here are some REAL NOTES from DISNEY S&P and my REAL REPLIES. You are not prepared.”

The tweet contains a video with just a taste of the S&P complaints Hirsch received (he later tweeted that he has “thousands” of such emails), read in an appropriately overly dignified tone, along with Hirsch’s responses. A few of the words and phrases they objected to include “Holy Christmas,” “jeez,” and “poopface.” But don’t just take my word for it—watch the whole video, it’s worth it. The S&P may have no sense of humor, but they are inadvertently hilarious.

I have literally thousands of these. Each one still haunts me pic.twitter.com/qV5bIGFtFM — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022

To get 2 seconds of this pic.twitter.com/gk96a6KJiH — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 16, 2022

If that has you feeling as nostalgic as me, maybe it’s time to check out Garrett Martin’s list of the 20 best episodes of Gravity Falls. S&P approved!

Gravity Falls is streaming on Disney+.