5 Classic Comedy Central Series Are Coming to HBO Max, Including Nathan for You, Chappelle's Show

If you’ve been thinking that HBO Max’s library has been lacking in comedies, then worry no more. HBO Max has received a non-exclusive license to stream five hit Comedy Central shows starting on Nov. 1.

The full lineup of new additions includes Nathan for You, Chappelle’s Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele and Reno 911. Through the deal, every season of each show will be available for streaming. (Editor’s Note: Justice for Detroiters!)

Nathan for You is a mockumentary series that follows business consultant, Nathan Fielder, as he tries to help struggling businesses with outlandish ideas. Reno 911 is also a mockumentary series following a fictional Reno police department. Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele and Chappelle’s Show are all sketch comedy shows featuring their titled comedians.

These series will join upcoming seasons of the Max Originals The Other Two and South Side, which are produced by Comedy Central Productions. Comedy Central’s South Park is also available in its entirety on the streaming service, with new episodes appearing on the platform 24 hours after they air on television.