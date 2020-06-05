Watch the Teaser for New Comedy Competition Series Tournament of Laughs

Jason Sudeikis (We’re The Millers, Saturday Night Live) is set to host Tournament of Laughs, a new 7-episode comedy competition premiering Sunday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on TBS. It will have 32 comedians facing off in a single-elimination bracket-style tournament, including Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Cameron Esposito, Yamaneika Saunders, Fortune Feimster, and a couple dozen more.

The series is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and Pip Wells as executive producers. A donation will also be made to United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and Black Lives Matter.

Brett Weitz, the General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV, is quoted as saying in a press release:

We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries. These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.

Check out the teaser below, and get ready to fill out your brackets.