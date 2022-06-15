Watch a Trailer for Joel Kim Booster's New Netflix Stand-up Special

It’s a big month for comedian Joel Kim Booster. Fire Island, the romantic comedy he wrote and stars in, came out to overwhelmingly positive reviews on Hulu at the start of June, and his latest stand-up special will be hitting Netflix next week.

Psychosexual, his first hour-long, and first Netflix special, arrives on June 21, and according to Netflix will look at both Booster’s “fascination for human sexuality” and the “cultural nuances” he’s noticed as an aging Asian-American. It’s been almost five years since Booster’s last special, a half-hour episode of Comedy Central Stand-up Presents in 2017; that network also released an album by Booster that year, the excellent Model Minority. In the time since he’s been a writer and producer for The Other Two and Big Mouth, and acted on shows like Shrill, Search Party, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Bob’s Burgers. In 2019 he was a regular on the short-lived NBC sitcom Sunnyside. This is all just to say that Booster has a good track record of working on legitimately smart and funny comedies, and there’s every reason to assume Psychosexual will keep that streak intact.

Don’t take our word for it, though; Netflix released a trailer for Psychosexual today, and you can watch that below. It’s short (as trailers should be—take note, Hollywood!) but Booster’s as funny as ever, and still has a killer fashion sense. Check out the trailer below, and catch the whole special when it’s on Netflix next week. As loath to support Netflix as many understandably are at this point, after the however many millions they’ve given to regressive old trolls to tell the kind of jokes you could just as easily hear at your grandparents’ Thanksgiving table, Booster’s one of the good ones—smart, funny, charming, and coming from the right place.