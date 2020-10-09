John Bronco, Featuring Walton Goggins, Gets a Trailer and a Hulu Release Date

It’s been a couple of months since we shared the teaser for John Bronco, the next short film from Jake Szymanski, the director of HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy and 7 Days in Hell, and today there’s finally more news about its release. The 40-minute movie, which stars Walton Goggins as “the greatest pitchman who ever lived,” and all-around exemplar of rugged midcentury masculinity, John Bronco, will start streaming on Hulu on Thursday, Oct. 15. So there’s a little less than a week before America gets Broncoed again.

Alongside that news, a full trailer was finally released, giving us a much deeper look into the world of John Bronco. At his peak he was everywhere, as Tim Meadows tells us. Apparently we can also expect cameos from Tim Meadows, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bo Derek, and Tim Baltz (who, like Goggins, was a standout on The Righteous Gemstones).

Check out the trailer below, and get ready to fire up Hulu next week.