John Mulaney Announces 33 New Tour Dates for From Scratch

John Mulaney, a stand-up comedian of some note, has announced 33 new dates for his ongoing From Scratch tour. The shows run from March through June of 2022, with one last show in July, and will hit almost every region of the country—including a two night stay in Hollywood, Fla., which is weirdly the only two-nighter on this whole leg of the tour.

From Scratch, of course, is Mulaney’s current show, which touches on what’s been a particularly turbulent stretch for him. As our own Leila Jordan wrote after seeing the show in October, From Scratch is “uncomfortably vulnerable,” with Mulaney trying to use his personal issues and how the media has covered them as opportunities “to reinvent himself as a comedian.” And although he might not get too deep into his divorce or addiction struggle, he apparently is candid almost to the point of awkwardness when it comes to talking about how his public persona has changed over the last 18 months. One of the best stand-up comedians of the last decade (he was actually Paste’s pick for number one overall), Mulaney is at a potentially career-redefining junction, which makes From Scratch his most anticipated live show yet.

Tickets for all shows go on pre-sale for Mulaney fan club members on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. local time, through his official web site. There’s also a VIP package available, which gets you all kinds of Mulaney merch along with your ticket. You can find the full tour dates in Mulaney’s tweet, or at the bottom of this page.

March

11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

19 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino (early and late shows)

24 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April

01 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

03 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre (no VIP available)

22 – Omaha, NE @ Chi Health Center Omaha

23 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre Berkeley

May

03 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum (part of Netflix is a Joke)

12 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

13 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Ampitheatre

20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

21 – Norfolk, VA @ Scope Arena

22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June

09 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center

10 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

11 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

12 – Syracuse, NY @ The OneCenter War Memorial

17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Life at Etess Arena

23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July

14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center