John Oliver Wants to Know what the Pringles Guy Looks Like

Last Week Tonight is on break until February, but John Oliver couldn’t let this one wait. A few weeks ago he made a tossed-off joke about what the Pringles man’s body looks like, and it prompted a flood of artwork from viewers. Thankfully Oliver took a few minutes off from his three-month vacation to share the best results with all of us on the show’s YouTube channel. Does the Pringles guy look like Baymax? Maybe an elderly sexy hunk? There’s a whole universe of possibilities when it comes to what the Pringles guy’s body looks like, and thanks to John Oliver and his exemplary work ethic we get to explore some of them right here, right now. Check out the video below.