John Oliver Looks at the World Health Organization and Why Trump Hates It

What’s a WHO, anyway? The World Health Organization became one of Donald Trump’s favorite targets during the early months of the pandemic, if only because their work in combating the coronavirus was at odds with Trump’s irresponsible but politically expedient response to it here in America. Trump regularly accused it of being China’s “puppet,” and announced that the United States would be terminating its membership in WHO. That might just sound like politics to you, but in his latest episode John Oliver digs into why it’s utterly incomprehensible for a responsible country to ditch the WHO. He explains the organization’s history, looks at what it’s accomplished over the decades, and analyzes criticism of its work, and in a way that’s legitimately hilarious. And yes, frightening, too—one of his conclusions is that this is basically like getting rid of fire engines during a fire, or lifeboats while a ship is sinking, which really isn’t all that comforting as America continues to struggle with a deadly pandemic that it has basically made no attempt to contain. Anyway, watch the full clip below to feel a bit more righteous indignation about how screwed up this country is, but while also laughing.