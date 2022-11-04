Watch the Trailer for Lil Rel Howery's New Special I said it. Y'all thinking it.

Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery returned to his hometown of the Windy City to record his latest comedy special, I said it. Y’all thinking it. The title says it all—Lil Rel isn’t pulling any punches here. The hour premieres on Saturday, November 12 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be streaming on HBO Max.

It’s exciting to see Howery take to the mic again since he’s turned more towards acting in recent times. Some of his credits in the past couple years include the Eric Andre vehicle Bad Trip, Space Jam: A New Legacy, I Love My Dad, and South Side. His first hour with HBO, Live in Crenshaw, debuted back in 2019.

Filmed at the Chicago Theater, Howery’s special promises a biting critique of pop culture and explores such subjects as celebrity, therapy, and parenthood. The official trailer also teases material about how dating younger people seems like a chore. I said it. Y’all thinking it. was directed by Ali LeRoi, the co-creator of Everybody Hates Chris. Howery, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannáe Rouzan-Clay, and Avi Gilbert all serve as executive producers.

Check out the full trailer for I said it. Y’all thinking it. below.