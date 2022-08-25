Get Weird with the Official Trailer for Season 2 of Los Espookys

Gazpacho made from ketchup. A beauty queen impaled by an anchor. Grocery store underwear. The official trailer for Season 2 of Los Espookys has it all.

The bilingual comedy following a group of horror-obsessed friends is finally returning to HBO on September 16th after its first season premiered way-back-when (2019). Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, Bernardo Velasco, and Cassandra Ciangherotti are back as the titular Espookys who create faux-supernatural phenomena with special effects and, in the process, get mixed up in some pretty surreal misadventures.

Last month, Paste premiered a teaser for the much-anticipated new season, and now we’re getting an even closer look at what Los Espookys has in store for us—including Fred Armisen’s Tico possibly joining the gang. And if that wasn’t enough, Kim Petras and Isabella Rosellini are also due to make guest appearances on the show. Season 2 promises to be as gloriously weird and hilarious as the first.

Watch the trailer for the second season of Los Espookys below.