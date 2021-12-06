Watch the Official Trailer for Peacock's New MacGruber Series

After over a decade of R&R, real American hero MacGruber is back to ripping out throats in the name of freedom. Will Forte’s parody of ‘80s action heroes stars in a new series coming to Peacock on Dec. 16, and here’s the first official trailer.

MacGruber, of course, started life as a one-note (but consistently hilarious) Saturday Night Live character back in the ‘00s. After years of invariably blowing up himself, his sidekick Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig), and that week’s guest host, MacGruber graduated to his own feature film in 2010—a cult classic that was destroyed by critics at the time and currently remains the last film based on an SNL character. (If MacGruber did kill the SNL character film, that’s probably a more important public service than all the times he saved Uncle Sam.) The film’s entire creative team has reunited for the show, with Forte writing it alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island, with Taccone once again directing. Wiig and Ryan Phillippe are back once again, with newcomers including Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane. The trailer predictably references the film several times, from MacGruber’s love of throat-ripping to his Blaupunkt car stereo; a few hat tips to the past are expected from a project like this, of course, and since this is an eight-episode series instead of a 90 minute movie, we can expect a lot of new jokes alongside all the throwbacks.

We’ll find out on Dec. 16, I guess. Until then here’s that trailer, with a solid two minutes of new MacGruber-y goodness.