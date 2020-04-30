The AI Meme Generator Creates the Beautiful Nonsense Art This World Deserves

If the omnipresence of memes defined how we communicated in the 2010s, then the utter absurdity of the memes made by the AI Meme Generator is a perfect crystallization of these first few months of the 2020s. Because, y’know, nothing makes any damn sense at all.

Imgflip has graced the world with a nifty tool for making new memes that are complete non sequiturs. Riffing on that website that autogenerates a fake person whenever you load it up, This Meme Does Not Exist will plug random text into one of 46 (and growing) different meme formats, from Distracted Boyfriend to Spongebob’s Imma Head Out. Its memes almost never make sense, which means, on a deeper level, that they make way more sense than any other memes you’ll see. Because the only truth left anymore is the machine truth—the inner divinations of the neural net, the gospel of deep learning and artificial intelligence, the dominance and divinity of the code. There is no sense beyond that which the computer dictates, and that which the computer dictates is all sense. Hail the AI Meme Generator: the electronic messiah these times deserve.

Here are some examples!