The Best Memes from Oprah's Interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Who’s given us more memorable TV moments than Oprah? She could just roll up in front of a camera and give it a single glance before peeling off, and it’d have the cultural impact of a couple dozen Super Bowls. The latest proof is her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (seriously, does this guy even have a last name?), which drew over 17 million viewers on Sunday night and has inspired at least that many memes by now. The bombshell interview has sent turmoil through Britain’s media and monarchy, with Markle revealing the racism and bullying she was confronted with, and the terrible toll it took on her mental health. Oprah’s constantly evolving look of disbelief almost stole the spotlight from her guests, though; the famously empathetic TV legend’s reaction shots underscored the power of Markle’s story, and now they underscore the power of stupid memes. One segment of the interview instantly became a new narrative meme format in the vein of “lady yells at cat” and “motorcycle family has an argument,” with Harry or Meghan revealing something scandalous across two or three panels, and then Oprah emoting heavily in response in the final frame. It’s exactly the kind of meme that can quickly dominate social media, proliferating across all feeds like fast-growing kudzu, only to burn out and turn obnoxious within mere hours. If you aren’t already at that point, maybe you’ll want to check out this collection of some of the best examples of the new meme. Here are a few of Paste’s favorites.

Royal protocol is fascinating pic.twitter.com/K9grE2pCBz — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 9, 2021

This is for ska Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ECWcfbHVaG — Christopher (@eatingsnax) March 9, 2021

this was shocking honestly pic.twitter.com/as3nPZd8Ry — kylie brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) March 8, 2021

Being asked to enter my work history after already uploading my resume pic.twitter.com/amxp5KZd69 — Mike “I am the prize” Jenkins (@skinny_que) March 8, 2021

Me interviewing and getting the life story of my new bestie that I met in the smoking area 5 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/vbOv5YyAAt — Scott Gayham (@scottgayham) March 8, 2021