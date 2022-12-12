Nate Bargatze's Next Stand-up Special Comes Out on Prime Video in January

Nate Bargatze’s stayed busy during the pandemic. The comedian’s second hour-long stand-up special in under two years will be coming out in late January. The Amazon Original stand-up special Nate Bargatze: Hello World premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 31, 2023, less than two years after his last special hit Netflix in March, 2021. The new special, which the Tennessee native filmed in Arizona, will be streaming globally on Prime Video in almost 250 countries and territories, and marks Bargatze’s first new special for an outlet other than Netflix since 2015.

If you’re unfamiliar with Bargatze’s work, go check out his three Netflix specials or his 2015 Comedy Central special Full Time Magic. Born and raised in Nashville, Bargatze has a distinctly Southern outlook and is known for keeping his material clean, with his sharp, clever insight, endearingly deadpan delivery, and apolitical focus winning over those that might be suspicious of “clean” comics from the South. At a time when America seems permanently divided across cultural and political lines, Bargatze shows how a good, smart comic who knows how to talk and relate to people can stay above the fray and appeal to a large audience that may not all share the same beliefs. Bargatze’s been nominated for Grammys, reached the top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, and is a regular performer on The Tonight Show, and is all-around one of the more likable and more accomplished comedians working today. We like him. He’s likable. And we don’t just say that because we’re from one state over in Georgia.

Expect more information from Amazon and Bargatze in the lead-up to Hello World’s release in January. If you’re starving for more Bargatze right now, though, you can listen to his weekly podcast Nateland or head over to his website for tour dates and more info.