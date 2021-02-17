Nate Bargatze Announces a New Netflix Stand-up Special

Here’s news we don’t get to report too often these days: there’s a new stand-up special coming out soon. Whoa. Nate Bargatze’s new hourlong The Greatest Average American hits Netflix on March 18, one year and one week to the day since the last time I left the house without a mask on. Tennessee’s favorite son (non-sports, non-music category) returns with a new hour of relatable observations about life, family, and other daily concerns of this here 21st century, and it’s good timing: the pipeline that’s pumped out new stand-up every week for the last several years has gone dry during the pandemic. We used to get multiple press releases a week about upcoming specials, but now those emails are few and far between. Bargatze’s announcement trailer, which you can see below, was presumably shot at his house, but the special itself was filmed outdoors at Universal Studios last fall; I imagine we can expect a solid amount of pandemic references, and, since Universal was pretty serious about enforcing its mask policy when I visited the park right around the time the special was shot, I assume there’ll be a lot of shots of a mask-wearing crowd. Hopefully Bargatze and his family got to ride that absolutely ridiculous Popeye water ride at Islands of Adventure.

Here’s Bargatze himself announcing the news on Instagram earlier today: