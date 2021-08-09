Nicole Byer's First Hourlong Stand-up Special Is Coming to Netflix This Year

Nicole Byer’s first hourlong stand-up special is coming to Netflix, the streamer announced today. The special, which is being filmed at New York’s Gramercy Theatre on Sept. 5, will premiere later in 2021.

It’s a little surprising that this is Byer’s first hourlong, given how ubiquitous she’s been over the last seven or eight years. The host of Netflix’s Nailed It and co-host (with John Cena) of TBS’s Wipeout, Byer’s also an in-demand TV guest star, appearing in episodes of shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Transparent, The Good Place, 30 Rock, The Unicorn, and more. Maybe you’ve heard her voice in The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, BoJack Horseman, Family Guy, Animals, Tuca & Bertie, Archer, or the new Rugrats? Or listened to her podcasts Why Won’t You Date Me?, Drag Her, or Best Friends (with Sasheer Zamata)? Byer’s been everywhere over the last decade, and since she is first and foremost a comedian, you’d think she wouldn’t be striking this achievement off the list at this point. It’s good for us she is, though: she’s very funny and this is a year that could really use a good laugh. The last 18 months have understandably been light on new stand-up, so almost anything that comes our way is welcome.

We don’t know much else about the special: merely that it will exist. Assuming this delta variant doesn’t prevent it from being filmed next month. Or, uh, some kind of currently unformed climate disaster, which, after that UN report this morning, seems totally possible at this point. Who knows, there’s a solid chance the world won’t let this happen. Would you be surprised? We should just expect anything at this point. UFOs might be real, even. Nothing could really shock me at this point. Hopefully, though: hopefully we’ll get to see Nicole Byer’s debut hourlong stand-up special at some point in 2021.