The Funniest Tweets about the Biden and Trump Town Halls

Joe Biden and Donald Trump held competing town halls tonight, and honestly I didn’t watch either one of them. I was in a car somewhere between Arizona and Amarillo when they both happened, and even if I hadn’t been, I would’ve been watching the Braves game instead. Y’know, priorities, and such. And it’s not like anything that happened at either of these events would change mine (or, most likely, anybody else’s) mind on who to vote for.
Since I didn’t watch either of them, I can confirm that the jokes below are still totally acceptable even if you skipped the town halls. They make sense. They might even make you laugh. Who knows. I’ve got to drive to Tulsa tomorrow, so I’m going to wrap this one short, and just say that you should follow all the people who tweeted this stuff, assuming you actually use Twitter.