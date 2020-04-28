Check Out an Exclusive Image from Rick and Morty's Upcoming Run of Episodes

Rick and Morty’s fourth season picks up with its second half this Sunday night, and if its wild next episode is any indication, it’ll be bending realities and genre conventions even more than ever. Thanks to Adult Swim, we’re able to share with you a tiny glimpse into Rick and Morty’s future with this exclusive image below. Clearly the two are in the middle of some kind of transaction with an alien who’s also apparently a private detective, all on a catwalk above a strategically placed vat of glowing green goop. What are these gems? Based on the shape we can rule out death crystals, and they aren’t the right color to be Kalaxian crystals. If there’s some other kind of space gem in the Rick and Morty canon, I apologize to the fans for having forgotten about them.

If you’re thirsty for all things Rick and/or Morty before Sunday’s premiere, feel free to gaze longingly over the image below, poring over every inch for any clues or secrets.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 3, at 11:30 p.m.