Rick and Morty's Fifth Season Gets a Trailer and Release Date

The fifth season of Rick and Morty will be here sooner than expected. Today Adult Swim announced that its hit show will be returning on Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. In honor of the new season, Adult Swim has declared June 20 to be “Rick and Morty Day,” a global celebration of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s cartoon, with “sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social,” according to the press release. The full spate of global release info can be found at the YouTube page for the Season 5 trailer, also released today, which you can watch below.

Based on that trailer, Rick and Morty will keep on being all Rick and Morty-like with the pop culture references and parodies. In this two-minute trailer you’ll see references to Hellraiser, Transformers, Voltron, Blade the Vampire Hunter, Namor the Sub-Mariner, and more sci-fi tropes than you can count. And it’s all set to the White Stripes song “Blue Orchid”—not the first band I’d associate with Rick and Morty, although I guess both band and show are obsessed with the works that influenced them.

Check out that trailer below, and set your DVR for Rick and Morty’s return in June. And if you need to catch up on the first four seasons, you can find ‘em all on HBO Max.