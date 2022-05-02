Netflix Hastens Its Decline with New Ricky Gervais Stand-up Special

Between Netflix’s Tudum layoffs, loss of 200,000 subscribers, and the possible migration of licensed properties to other streaming services, things are not looking good for the platform. Netflix has decided to double down on the bad, though, by releasing a new Ricky Gervais stand-up special, Supernature, on May 24.

According to a press release, the transphobe “gives his take on the rules of comedy, spoiling his cat and debunks the supernatural, concluding that actual nature is super enough” in his new hour. His last Netflix special, Humanity, was released in 2018, and earned a mere 2.5 rating from Paste’s own Garrett Martin. Here’s a taste of just how bad Humanity was:

Like so many middle-aged comedians today, he needs you to respect his decision to say whatever kind of lazy, dismissive junk enters his brain, even if it effectively denies the humanity of others, while he seemingly takes great offense at any amount of criticism lobbed his way. He acts tough but might be the weakest man in show business today.

Regardless, Netflix is hell-bent on giving unfunny millionaire comics specials while they still can. Lucky for Gervais.