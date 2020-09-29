HBO Announces Weekly Late-Night Show Featuring Comedian Sam Jay

Emmy nominated comedian Sam Jay is making the big move from the Saturday Night Live writing room to front-and-center on your televisions. HBO has announced a weekly late-night show starring the provocative powerhouse is coming to HBO and HBO Max next year. Jay will also serve as an executive producer on the show, alongside Emmy nominated executive producer Prentice Penny of Insecure fame.

The show, which has yet to be given a title, is slated to be a weekly, 30-minute romp in which Jay tackles topics relating to sexual identity, race, politics, religion, fame and more. Executive Vice President of HBO Programming Nina Rosenstein says Jay is a “perfect fit” for HBO, and will make “you see the world in a whole new way.”

“Sam is fiercely funny, provocative, and a complete original. Her comedy seamlessly glides between vulnerability and grit,” says Rosenstein. “Joining forces with Prentice to bring Sam’s talent to late-night is a perfect fit.”

While Jay is prominently known for her work as a writer on SNL, she is no stranger to stand up. She has been working in comedy for nearly a decade, with credits on Comedy Central, Viceland, MTV, and more. Earlier this year, Jay released her first full-length Netflix special, 3 in the Morning.

A few years ago, Jay met with Paste for an exclusive interview in which she discussed her work, influences, and the perspective she brings to comedy as an openly gay Black woman. You can read the entire interview here.