Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”

The pop artist also starred in sketches about holiday traditions, hotel advertisements and more, while Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance in a Christmas card sketch. Eilish even sang a comedic “Santa Song” in one of the sketches, along with Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim.

Watch Eilish’s SNL monologue and several of her sketches below.