Kristen Wiig, Bruce Springsteen, Timothée Chalamet and More to Appear on Saturday Night Live in December

Saturday Night Live has announced its December lineups, and some pretty big names will be hitting their stage. Kristen Wiig, Jason Bateman, and Timothée Chalamet will be hosting, with musical performances by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Dua Lipa, and Morgan Wallen. (Yes, they’re giving another chance to the country singer who got booted from a scheduled appearance earlier this season for partying maskless in a Southern college town on gameday the week before his episode.)

Dec. 5’s episode will be hosted by Jason Bateman with Morgan Wallen as the musical guest. Timothée Chalamet and Bruce Springsteen get the call on Dec. 12, and you gotta assume the Boss will be playing something Christmas-y, even with a new album to promote. And the final episode before the holiday, and the final episode of the year, will happen on Dec. 19, with former cast member Kristen Wiig returning to host, and pop superstar Dua Lipa as the musical guest.

Here’s the official breakdown, as announced on the show’s Twitter page.