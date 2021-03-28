Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey Star in an SNL-Themed Parody of The Shining

Whenever a former SNL cast member returns to host the show, you can expect some of their cast mates to pop up as well. That held true with last night’s episode, which was hosted by Maya Rudolph. She was joined by Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch in a pretaped sketch that riffed on The Shining, but replaced a forgotten old hotel with NBC’s Studio 8H, the home of SNL since it launched in 1975.

Despite the title graphic, “The Maya-ing” was not actually made by Stanley Kubrick. We know that because he died 22 years ago this month. The sketch pays tribute to his icy style, though, recreating the look and feel of some of The Shining’s iconic shots. Along the way Rudolph runs into Fey playing the ghost of a ‘70s SNL writer (the one who suggested that the women on the show should get to speak), and then Dratch playing herself as somebody who needs to use the studio’s bathtub. Yes, you’ll see rivers of blood pouring out of elevators. Yes, you’ll see two creepy identical twins, only this time they’re Kristen Wiig’s Gilly. Yes, Kenan Thompson is in it, and yes, he is great in it. That is all Kenan does: be great. And finally, most crucially, yes, it does end with a close-up on an old photograph, with Maya Rudolph seamlessly inserted into an original cast photo alongside Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, and the rest.

It’s not laugh-out-loud funny, but it’s clever, and definitely nostalgic, so if you’re in the mood for that kind of thing, check it out below.