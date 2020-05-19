Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's Fake "ObamaGate" Nonsense and Obama's Criticism of the Coronavirus Response

We are still so very tired.

Donald Trump clearly wants to act like the pandemic is over with. Between encouraging people to protest stay-at-home measures, to recently claiming that “we have met the moment and we have prevailed,” Trump obviously wants to dump the coronavirus down the memory hole in hopes of preserving his poll numbers. Seth Meyers takes a look at this in a far-ranging Closer Look, gliding from Trump’s misunderstanding of testing and unearned coronavirus triumphalism, to the return of pro sports in Germany, to Obama’s recent implicit criticism of Trump, to Trump’s nonsensical, nonexistent “Obamagate” conspiracy that he’s been touting on Twitter over the last week. If you want to get a quick refresher on the most recent Trump absurdities, let Seth Meyers rush you through ‘em in the video below.