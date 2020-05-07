Seth Meyers Takes a Closer Look at Trump's Mask Factory Tour and Rush to Reopen the Country

Seth Meyers continues his housebound spate of Late Night episodes with yet another deep dive into Donald Trump’s latest displays of vanity, thoughtlessness and cruelty. Last night’s Closer Look segment focuses in on Trump’s mad dash to reopen the country and end the quarantine, even though doctors and medical experts advise against it. And since the last few days of Trump buffoonery include that too-perfect footage of him masklessly touring a mask factory while Guns N Roses’ cover of “Live and Let Die” blasts throughout the building, this has been an especially fertile period for making fun of the guy. Yes, a deeply depressing and stressful period, too, but sometimes you have to find a reason to laugh through the anger and pain. Will this Seth Meyers segment make you laugh? I don’t know. Maybe? Maybe not? I guess you’ll have to watch it to find out. Click the button and watch the thing and then go report your findings to anybody else but us.